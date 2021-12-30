Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of OCUP opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.