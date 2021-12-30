Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate’s performance is benefitting from strong adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovery in enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets and the uptake of its mass capacity solutions in the edge computing vertical augur well. The company is gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and 18 TB along with ramping of 20 TB drives. The company’s dividend and share buyback plan is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The Legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs (freight and logistics) due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $115.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

