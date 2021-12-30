Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

