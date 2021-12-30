Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to “Buy”

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Komatsu stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

