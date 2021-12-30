Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

