Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

PHUN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

