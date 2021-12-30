FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issued By B. Riley

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%.

SMLR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $4,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

