Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a report issued on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Shares of ORTIF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

