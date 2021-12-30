Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $978.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.