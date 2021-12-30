Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STZ opened at $249.78 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $250.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

