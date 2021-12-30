UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.08 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00008042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $4.08 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00312182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

