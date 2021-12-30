Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32). Approximately 10,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 54,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.34).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £52.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

About Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

