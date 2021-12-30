Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 3.1%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,569.19 and last traded at $2,599.26. 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,683.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,826.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,817.97.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

