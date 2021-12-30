F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.9% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 926 ($12.45). 186,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 359,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($12.34).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 911.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 882.97. The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($664.01). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.53) per share, for a total transaction of £995.28 ($1,337.92). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $158,204.

About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

