Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Up 16.7%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS) shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.12 ($0.06). 42,186,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 10,746,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £38.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

