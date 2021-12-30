Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 273,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 289,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

MIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$0.65 price objective on Excelsior Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$112.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

