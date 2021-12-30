Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €71.50 ($81.25) and last traded at €70.80 ($80.45). Approximately 325,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.46 ($80.07).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €77.08 and a 200 day moving average of €87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.