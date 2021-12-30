thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 0.9%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.73 ($11.06) and last traded at €9.73 ($11.06). 1,525,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.64 ($10.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.01.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

