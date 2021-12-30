Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 5.7%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 25,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the George West property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.