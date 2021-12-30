Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 403,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 291,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

