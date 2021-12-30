Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Down 6.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.77. 120,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 145,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

