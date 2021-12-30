Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $19.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.12. 128,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.45 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.00 and a 200-day moving average of $557.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.56.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

