Financial Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 2 0 2.25 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Risk & Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.90 $953.00 million N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -15.95

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

