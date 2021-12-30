Financial Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AngloGold Ashanti
|0
|6
|2
|0
|2.25
|Entrée Resources
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Risk & Volatility
AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
28.4% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AngloGold Ashanti
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Entrée Resources
|N/A
|N/A
|-86.86%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AngloGold Ashanti
|$4.43 billion
|1.90
|$953.00 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Entrée Resources
|N/A
|N/A
|-$6.00 million
|($0.04)
|-15.95
AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.
Summary
AngloGold Ashanti beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
About Entrée Resources
Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
