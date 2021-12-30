Qcash (QC) 1-Day Volume Tops $111.03 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $67.37 million and $111.03 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.07749671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.87 or 1.00044916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00072896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

