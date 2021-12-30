Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 5.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$308.60 and last traded at C$308.60. Approximately 511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$326.90.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$308.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$277.16. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

