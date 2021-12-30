YENTEN Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $110,905.18 and approximately $78.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.34 or 0.07842427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00311826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.27 or 0.00916970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00072843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.88 or 0.00454727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00260070 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

