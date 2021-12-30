iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 31.7%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) shares fell 31.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

iSign Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

