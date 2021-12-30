Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 3.4%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)’s share price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

