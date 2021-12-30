LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 17.6%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

