Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.90) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($28.50). Approximately 13,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 59,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($28.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,315 ($31.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £868.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,044.40.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

