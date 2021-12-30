Oasis Network Trading Up 34.6% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $317.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.