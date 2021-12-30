Rubic (RBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $465,118.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $465,118.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.30 or 0.07791176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.52 or 0.99983274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00072816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

