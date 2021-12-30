UREEQA Hits One Day Volume of $7,052.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $7,052.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.30 or 0.07791176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.52 or 0.99983274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00072816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.