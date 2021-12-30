New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.63 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $42.63 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.30 or 0.07791176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.52 or 0.99983274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00072816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

