Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 38,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

