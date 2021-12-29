Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,928.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,920.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,795.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

