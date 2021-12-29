Artfinity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $321.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artfinity has traded 106% higher against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $205,542.75 and $321.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

