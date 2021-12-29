BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Reaches $16,798.45

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,798.45 and approximately $65.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00457595 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

