Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 17th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Extendicare stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.23. 334,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,042. The firm has a market cap of C$647.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.72. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

