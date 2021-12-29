Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 381.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,441. The company has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $494,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

