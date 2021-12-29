Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $126,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,132.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,293. The firm has a market cap of $962.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth $3,415,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.