Oddz Price Hits $0.21 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $504,158.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.29 or 0.07776833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.46 or 0.99944409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051452 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

