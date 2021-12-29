Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches Market Cap of $17,006.07

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $17,006.07 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00033130 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

