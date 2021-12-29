WorkQuest Token (WQT) Market Cap Reaches $774,368.99

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $774,368.99 and approximately $225,001.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006916 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,979,988 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

