Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 202 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $18,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $18,969.96.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 494,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,741. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natera by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Natera by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

