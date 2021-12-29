CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CSGS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 145,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

