Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider Sells $7,319,814.46 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,930.09. 850,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,920.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,795.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
