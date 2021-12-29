Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $304,607.97 and $48,720.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

