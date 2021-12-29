Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Buys C$24,735.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$24,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,889,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,772,427.

TSE GENM traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 459,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,160. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Generation Mining alerts:

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.