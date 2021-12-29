Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Buys C$24,735.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$24,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,889,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,772,427.
TSE GENM traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 459,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,160. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Generation Mining Company Profile
