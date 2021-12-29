Robert W. Baird Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $300.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 977,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,349. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $194.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

